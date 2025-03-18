Growing Home: Support Dark Skies

Here is a good reason to support dark skies by reducing light pollution. Research biologists in the United Kingdom found a direct correlation between the amount of artificial nighttime light and the date of budburst in many trees. Tree buds were bursting up to 7.5 days earlier in brighter areas and found the effect was larger in later budding trees. Earlier budding trees may have a negative cascading effect on other organisms as well as potentially exposing fruit crops to frosts. For this reason, be sure to locate your trees away from bright light or change the light to cast directly downward.