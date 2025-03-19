Growing Home: Gardening on a Budget

Gardening and landscaping does not have to be expensive. If you are on a budget, try the following. In spring, divide existing perennials into two, rather than buying new plants. Shop for less expensive, smaller trees and shrubs as they’ll soon get big. Make your own compost instead of buying fertilizer. Mulch exposed soil to save water. Exchange seeds with friends. Learn to save your own seeds. Buy used garden tools. And finally, look for garden center sales that generally occur both early and late in the gardening season.