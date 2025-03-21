Growing Home: Delphiniums

Delphiniums are tall, showy perennials with blue, purple or white blooms. Grow them in full sun with well-draining soil. You may need to stake the tall flower stalks to prevent them from toppling. Once the flowers fade, prune the flower stalks back to encourage the development of new side-shoot flower stalks. When all the flowers finally fade, cut the stems back to 18 inches. At the cuts, you will see hollow stems. Plug these stems with a small piece of chewing gum to prevent the entry of water which can cause crown rot. With luck, you may get a second delphinium bloom in late summer.