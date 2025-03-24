Growing Home: Ornamental Sweet Peas

If you’re looking to grow peas to eat, then you should be careful in choosing a variety. Not all peas are edible. Ornamental sweet peas are poisonous. That said, their toxic content is generally low and only becomes an issue after a large amount is consumed. There are annual ornamental sweet peas which are treasured for both their flowers and fragrance, and there are perennial sweet peas that have pink to white blooms and no fragrance. Perennial sweet peas can become invasive and often grow along irrigation ditches.