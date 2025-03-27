© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Growing Vegetables in Containers

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

If you are growing vegetables in containers rather than in beds, look for bushy varieties of vegetables. For better use of airspace in growing beds look for vining vegetables. Beans, cucumbers, squashes, peas, and even tomatoes have varieties that either grow bushy or more vining. Horticulturists use different terminology for tomatoes. Bush tomatoes are called “determinate,” and vining tomatoes are called “indeterminate.” Squash, peas and cucumbers have tendrils that grab on to vertical support. Tomatoes do not have tendrils and need help being gently attached to a trellis with soft twine.

Johnathon Rhubarb
