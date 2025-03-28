Growing Home: Useless Gardening Products

It is understandable that if a product is on a garden store’s shelf, it must work. Vitamin B-1 has long been sold to “prevent transplant shock” and “stimulate new growth” of newly planted trees. But adding vitamin B-1 to a newly planted tree does not help anything. While fertilizers and pesticides are tested for effectiveness, many other products are not tested which is the case with vitamins for plants. Another worthless product on the shelves is wound dressing for pruned trees, it too has been found to do nothing to help the tree heal after the pruning.