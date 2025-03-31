Growing Home: Coffee Grounds

Coffee grounds are a great addition to both your soil and your compost. It promotes microbial activity in the soil and reduces the incidence of slugs. The journal, Science, says humans aren’t the only creatures who are affected by caffeine. Many plants produce caffeine-laced nectar to attract bees and encourages insects to keep coming back for more. The psychoactive caffeine enables plants to influence the behavior of their flying pollinators. This is called “coevolution,” and it helps explain similarities in brain chemistry across the animal kingdom.