© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Gooseberries

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Consider planting some hardy fruiting shrubs in your landscape. Gooseberries and currants are dependable shrubs and produce abundant berries, best used for jams. One drawback to growing gooseberries is that they have an abundance of thorns. Be sure to look for thornless gooseberry varieties. The Nanking cherry is another hardy fruit-producing shrub that grows up to 7 feet tall and provides an edible sour cherry slightly smaller than a sweet cherry. They are great for cherry pies as well as being a handsome shrub. Some other popular sour cherry shrubs are Wowza, Juliet and Romeo.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb