Growing Home: Gooseberries

Consider planting some hardy fruiting shrubs in your landscape. Gooseberries and currants are dependable shrubs and produce abundant berries, best used for jams. One drawback to growing gooseberries is that they have an abundance of thorns. Be sure to look for thornless gooseberry varieties. The Nanking cherry is another hardy fruit-producing shrub that grows up to 7 feet tall and provides an edible sour cherry slightly smaller than a sweet cherry. They are great for cherry pies as well as being a handsome shrub. Some other popular sour cherry shrubs are Wowza, Juliet and Romeo.