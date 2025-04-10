Growing Home - Epsom Salts

Epsom salts have long been touted as being good for garden. Epsom salts are composed of magnesium and sulfur. Where the soil is acidic these two minerals can commonly be deficient. But in our alkaline soils, experts say magnesium and sulfur are rarely in short supply. Applying Epsom salts usually doesn’t hurt anything as long as you apply no more than 1/4 cup diluted in a gallon of water to cover 1,000 square feet of garden soil. But in our soils, the addition of Epsom salts does little to help plants grow.