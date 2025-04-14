Growing Home - Littleleaf Mountain Mahogany

Looking for a drought tolerant, native shrub for your landscape? Consider the Littleleaf Mountain Mahogany. It’s pest-free, deer resistant and is very drought tolerant once established. The Littleleaf Mountain Mahogany has small narrow leaves and in spring they have small, fragrant yellow flowers. Then it produces long-tailed seeds covering the shrub a feathery, “glow.” Unlike most broad-leaved shrubs, the Littleleaf Mountain Mahogany leaves remain green and growing throughout the winter.