Growing Home

Growing Home - Littleleaf Mountain Mahogany

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Looking for a drought tolerant, native shrub for your landscape? Consider the Littleleaf Mountain Mahogany. It’s pest-free, deer resistant and is very drought tolerant once established. The Littleleaf Mountain Mahogany has small narrow leaves and in spring they have small, fragrant yellow flowers. Then it produces long-tailed seeds covering the shrub a feathery, “glow.” Unlike most broad-leaved shrubs, the Littleleaf Mountain Mahogany leaves remain green and growing throughout the winter.

