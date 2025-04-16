Growing Home - Hibiscus

Hibiscus is a popular, flowering houseplant that is great for sunny windows. It kicks out blooms spring through fall. They need regular watering and fertilizing. Hibiscus only blooms on new wood so plan to prune it back in early spring taking off up to 1/3 of the top growth. Hibiscus houseplants bloom in mostly white and warm colors or mixtures of colors. There are hardy hibiscus for the outside perennial garden and a winter hardy woody shrub, called “Rose of Sharon,” which is a type of hibiscus that blooms from mid-summer on.