You can avoid bee stings by wearing light-colored clothing, avoiding perfume or perfumed soaps, shampoos, deodorants and colognes. Also, do yard work early in the morning or later in the evening when there are fewer bees. Wasps thrive where humans discard food, so keep picnic tables and grills clean. If threatened by a bee or wasp, remain quiet and still. Swatting and yelling may incite it to sting.