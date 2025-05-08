Growing Home - Lilac Shrubs

Everyone is familiar with the fragrant lilac shrubs but there is also a lilac tree called the Japanese tree lilac. It has a moderate growth rate and is a mid-size tree that produces white flowers 6 to 12 inches long in early summer. While the tree lilac flowers are fragrant, they are not nearly as fragrant as those on shrub lilacs. Japanese tree lilacs can reach heights of 30’ tall and 20’ wide. They have reddish-brown peeling bark, similar to cherry bark which provides winter interest.