Growing Home

Growing Home - Worms and Caterpillars

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 9, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Many pests that we call worms are actually caterpillars. For instance, the bag worm, corn earworm, cabbage worm, and tomato hornworm are all caterpillars. The good news is because these “worms” are really caterpillars, it allows us to use an effective organic pest control that is mainly effective on caterpillars known as Bacillus thuringiensis, also known as BT. When BT is sprayed or dusted on plants it produces a protein that is toxic to caterpillars but is not harmful to humans, or animals.

