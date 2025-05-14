Growing Home - Ash Trees

Ash trees are an extremely popular landscape shade tree in Colorado. Unfortunately, there is a pest a foot that has arborists worried as it has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in America. It is the Emerald Ash Borer first appeared on Colorado’s Front Range in 2013. The Emerald Ash Borer has now been found in Carbondale, but nowhere else on the Western Slope, for now. But to be safe don’t plant any new ash trees. There is one exception, the Mountain Ash is not a true ash and is not susceptible to the Emerald Ash Borer.