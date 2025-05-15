Growing Home - Lilacs

Lilacs were brought to America by the first settlers and have been popular ever since. Lilacs are drought tolerant, long-lived and beloved for their fragrant flowers. The only downside to lilacs is their suckering and large size. But these traits helped lilacs to spread and survive. In the 1880s, Victor Lemoine of France was the first to select and hybridize lilacs. This is why Lilacs are often known as French Lilacs. The most fragrant varieties of lilac include “Sensation,” “Beauty of Moscow,” and Miss Kim which is a dwarf Korean variety.