Growing Home - Mullein

Mullein is a biennial plant found along our mountain roads and fields. Mullein sports fuzzy leaves that produce tall yellow flowered spikes. Mullein is renowned for its medicinal properties. Ancient Greeks used it as a remedy for lung diseases. Native American tribes utilized Mullein by smoking it in ceremonies and to cure respiratory problems. Today Mullein leaf is popular in herbal medicine for respiratory conditions and its anti-inflammatory and expectorant properties. Gardeners often grow a showy version of Mullein known as Artic Summer.