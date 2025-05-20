Growing Home - Shelterbelts

Shelterbelts were an idea brought to us by German immigrants, but they didn’t catch on until they were believed to be helpful in reducing soil erosion after the dustbowl years of the 1930s. Some of the initial research on developing the best practices for shelterbelts occurred at the USDA High Plains Horticulture Research Station in Cheyenne Wyoming. A recent University of Delaware study found that a three-row plot of trees planted around a farm reduced total aerial dust by 56%, ammonia by 53% and odors by 18%.