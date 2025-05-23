© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - Seed Spacing

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

When planting a vegetable garden, it can be hard to visually see your exact spacing between seeds in a row. One solution to this is to lay down a strip of toilet paper in your planting furrow. Then sow the seeds directly onto the paper. Cover the seeds and the toilet paper with the appropriate amount of soil. The toilet paper quickly dissolves into the ground. Always cover seeds twice as deep as the seed is wide. Tiny seeds should be barely covered while larger seeds have more pushing power and can be planted deeper.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb