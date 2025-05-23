Growing Home - Seed Spacing

When planting a vegetable garden, it can be hard to visually see your exact spacing between seeds in a row. One solution to this is to lay down a strip of toilet paper in your planting furrow. Then sow the seeds directly onto the paper. Cover the seeds and the toilet paper with the appropriate amount of soil. The toilet paper quickly dissolves into the ground. Always cover seeds twice as deep as the seed is wide. Tiny seeds should be barely covered while larger seeds have more pushing power and can be planted deeper.