Growing Home

Growing Home - Beneficial Bugs

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT

Beneficial bugs help control harmful garden pests by either eating the pests or laying eggs on the pests which also kill them. Beneficial insects also feed on pollen. You can encourage more beneficial insects if you include more flowers in your landscape. Good choices are flowers with yellow centers and those with lots of pollen like daisies, asters, feverfew, marigolds, and sunflowers. Also herbs like dill and fennel attract beneficial insects. Make a point to learn to identify the potential good bugs that might be visiting your garden.

