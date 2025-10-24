Growing Home - Apps For Plant Identification

If you have an interest in identifying plants, there are many apps that can help you discover exactly what plant you are looking at by just taking a picture of the plant in the app. Two prominent apps that identify plants are “Plant Snap,” and “Picture This.” A subscription to these apps is around $30 per year. If you don’t want to pay, PlantNet, iNaturalist, and Flora Incognita are free but tend to be more inaccurate. Also, the Iphone camera can also be used to identify plants for free, but is also less accurate and less specific.