Growing Home - Collecting and Storing Seeds

November is prime time for collecting and storing seeds. Native perennials—penstemon, columbine, milkweeds and more release seed pods just as frost sets in. Harvest dry pods, clean the seeds, and store in envelopes in a cool, dry spot. Be sure and label and date each packet. You can encourage better germination by doing what is known as “cold stratifying” where you place seeds in moist soil and set outdoors where it is cold. Then sow indoors four weeks before the last frost or sow outdoors after the last frost.