Growing Home - Green Wall Spire Crabapple

Nursery folks have developed the most columnar crabapple of all. It is called the “Green Wall Spire crabapple.” It grows about 20 feet tall and only six feet wide. Its columnar shape makes a statement without shading your garden. Green Wall Spire crabapple have white spring blossoms, and unlike many crabapples, its red fruit rarely drops and hang-on through the winter, feeding the birds and saving you the clean-up. The Green Wall Spire crabapple is hardy to USDA garden zone 2 surviving in most of our valleys.