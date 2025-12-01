Growing Home - Ornamental Flowers and Peppers

There are more options for Poinsettias than just red and white. There are also Poinsettias in colors like orange. yellow, and variegated ones with colored spots and splotches. Sick of Poinsettias? Instead look for the fragrant daffodil-like Paperwhites. Don’t grow too many Paperwhites, as they may be too fragrant for some. There are also Ornamental Peppers resembling Christmas lights. They are edible peppers, but very hot. Amaryllis is a big bulb that produces a large trumpet shaped flower. Take caution as the Amaryllis is toxic if ingested.