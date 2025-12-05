Growing Home - Rabbitbrush Flowers and Honey

Years ago, my beekeeping mentor often told me to get the honey off the hive before the rabbitbrush plants bloom because rabbitbrush flowers make the honey taste bad. The day came when I couldn’t get the honey off the hive before the rabbitbrush bloomed. The resulting honey was awful and smelled like bat guano. But I never threw it away. Rabbitbrush’s species name was aptly named “nauseosa.” Thirty years later I opened a jar. To my surprise the bat guano smell was totally gone, and it aged into the best tasting honey ever.