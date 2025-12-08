© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home - Holiday Greenery

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published December 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST

There has always been a craving for greenery with sunlight at a minimum. Ancient people across Europe including Romans, Celts and Druids used evergreens as a symbol of endurance and renewal in the dark. In the 1500s Germans were bringing evergreen trees indoors. By the 19th century the tradition spread across Europe and linked to Christmas. Besides trees, they also brought Holly, Mistletoe, and green wreaths adorning entrances. Now plastic greenery is taking over. Instead, always try to add some real greenery to your holidays.

