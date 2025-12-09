Growing Home - Agave

Agave is a spiky plant that thrives in dry warm locations. For centuries their strong fibers made ropes, mats, and sandals, and their sap can be processed into syrups, and fermented into Tequila, Pulque and Mezcal in Mexico. Agave leaves are armored with sharp spikes and forbidding sharp tips. Agave plants were planted to surround Alcatraz as extra insurance keeping in prisoners. There are Colorado hardy agaves available on the web at High Country Gardens and Cold Hardy Cactus as well as Chelsea Nursery in Clifton Colorado.