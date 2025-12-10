Growing Home - Aloe Vera

Aloe vera plants are widely used for healing burns. The Spanish carried it on journeys to new world colonies. One of the earliest proponents of Aloe Vera was Greek physician, Dioscorides around 60 A.D. In each leaf there is a clear healing gel. Store a cut leaf in the freezer to use as a cool poultice to apply to minor wounds. Aloe vera plants require a bright location, but not direct sun and occasional watering and fertilizer. Aloe Vera is edible; the Japanese eat it in yogurt and in South America it is processed into sweet jams and jellies.