Growing Home - Stinging Nettle

I’ll never forget the first time I experienced stinging nettle. I saw a plant in Glenwood Canyon and thought it was mint. I reached out to touch the stem and then ouch! Stinging nettles have little hairs innocently looking like peach fuzz, but these hairs contain a minute poison that is released when hairs get under the skin causing pain and itching. Still, nettle is a nutritional powerhouse and is revered as a pot herb and for its medicinal qualities. But first boil stinging nettle plants to neutralize the poison in the hairs leaving a mild, spinach-like green.