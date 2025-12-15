Growing Home - Spilanthes Acmella

Spilanthes acmella is an herb with the curious ability to numb an aching tooth. Its showy, button-like flowers were widely used to treat toothaches prior to modern dentistry, giving rise to its common name, “toothache plant.” Spilanthes is still used in many developing countries. Spilanthes also offers edible leaves reminiscent of watercress. Mixologists picked up on this and began calling the Spilanthes blooms “buzz buttons” or buzz bombs, because dropping one into a drink gives the cocktail a sudden “exploding” buzz of sensation.