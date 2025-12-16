Growing Home - Garden Books Make Great Christmas Gifts

Garden books make great Christmas gifts for the gardener in your life. Some classic garden books include “Passionate Gardening: Good Advice for Challenging Climates” by Coloradoans, Lauren Springer & Rob Proctor; To understand garden soil check out “Teaming with Microbes: A Gardener's Guide to the Soil Food Web,” by Jeff Lowenfels and Wayne Lewis; The book, “Flower Confidential” by Amy Stewart explains the fascinating international floral industry, and a great book for beginning gardeners is “The Garden Primer,” by Barbara Damrosch.