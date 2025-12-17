Growing Home - Dried Beans

Dried beans are one of the most cost effective and nutritious foods you can purchase. Before you cook dried beans, spread them on a cookie sheet and inspect for any rocks or debris that even the best machine sorters can’t catch. It is a good idea to soak dried beans overnight, as takes two to three hours or more in a slow cooker to cook dried beans, but it is quicker in a pressure cooker. Now that we have the Instapot kitchen appliance dried beans can be cooked in 20 to 50 minutes. Check any good cookbook or the internet for recipes.