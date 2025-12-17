© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Dried Beans

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published December 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST

Dried beans are one of the most cost effective and nutritious foods you can purchase. Before you cook dried beans, spread them on a cookie sheet and inspect for any rocks or debris that even the best machine sorters can’t catch. It is a good idea to soak dried beans overnight, as takes two to three hours or more in a slow cooker to cook dried beans, but it is quicker in a pressure cooker. Now that we have the Instapot kitchen appliance dried beans can be cooked in 20 to 50 minutes. Check any good cookbook or the internet for recipes.

Johnathon Rhubarb
