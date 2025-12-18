Growing Home - Witch Hazel

Witch Hazel comes from a small North American shrub and grows from Canada into the eastern US. The plant’s bark and twigs are distilled to make the clear liquid you find in drug stores. Witch Hazel is valued for its astringent, anti inflammatory, and mild antiseptic properties. Uses for Witch Hazel include reducing skin inflammation, reducing swelling, tightening pores, easing hemorrhoids, calming minor burns and sunburn, and helping with acne. Witch Hazel has been used in folk medicine for centuries.