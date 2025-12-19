© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home - Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published December 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST

There is a new turfgrass that uses 60% less water than Blue Grass. Named Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass and was bred at Oklahoma State for cold and drought tolerance. Tahoma 31 bermudagrass loves heat, sun, and deep, infrequent watering. It grows best below 6,000’ elevation. It is not available as a seed but is sold as sod or plugs and planted after soils hit 65°F. Tahoma 31 grass goes tan in October and greens up in mid spring. It tolerates heavy traffic, making Tahoma 31 one of the hardiest, drought-tolerant turfgrasses you can grow.

Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb