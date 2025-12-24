Growing Home - David Fairchild

David Fairchild was a botanist in the early 20th Century. His mission was to search the world for plants that could enrich the American farmer and consumer for the USDA’s global plant exploration efforts. Fairchild’s travels brought us avocados, mangoes, hops, pomegranates, horseradish, nectarines, soybeans, pistachios and more. Along the way, Fairchild was arrested, caught diseases, and bargained for his life with native tribes. Fairchild’s life is recounted in the book, “The Food Explorer.” Fairchild transformed what America eats.