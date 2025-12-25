Growing Home - Borax

Borax (sodium borate) is one of those old-fashioned household minerals with many uses such as a natural cleaner and laundry detergent booster. A tiny amount can correct boron deficiency in soil for crops like beets and brassicas—but only if a soil test confirms it, because too much borax can become toxic fast. Borax is also used in sugar baits to control ants around beds, and homes. Crafters sometimes rely on borax to help dry flowers. Helpful in small doses, harmful in excess, borax is one product to use with a light hand.