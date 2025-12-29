Growing Home - Delmonico's Restaurant

Delmonico’s restaurant opened in the 1830s in New York City and had an outsized impact on how America eats. It essentially invented the idea of the modern American restaurant. Before Delmonico’s, Americans mostly ate in taverns, boarding houses, or inns with fixed meals served at set times. Delmonico’s introduced individual tables, printed menus, a choice of dishes, wine lists and professional waiters. Delmonico’s restaurant popularized foods long before they were common in American homes including Artichokes, Mushrooms, Asparagus and Eggplant.