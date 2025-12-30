Growing Home - Greenhouse Walls

Most hobby home greenhouses come with a multiwall extruded polycarbonate. Most polycarbonate glazings also come with a 10-year warranty that usually covers yellowing and hail damage, but always look at the warranty specifics. If you are thinking of buying or building a home greenhouse, check out multiwall polycarbonate sheets that now come with 20-year warranties. The 20-year warranty is more expensive than the 10-year warranty, but you will save the cost of buying new polycarbonate every 10 years and leaving less plastic waste.