Growing Home - Where Our Avocados Come From

Avocados from California get rare this time of year and now they are all coming mostly from Mexico. Mexican avocados have more oil and a higher density. They are also in cold storage longer. These reasons cause Mexican avocados to ripen slower than those coming from California. Avocados come from California spring through mid-fall. While Mexico exports avocados to the U.S. year-round, but with clear peaks - with the highest export/peak-season being roughly December into February, aligning with the Super Bowl.