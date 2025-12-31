© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - Where Our Avocados Come From

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published December 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST

Avocados from California get rare this time of year and now they are all coming mostly from Mexico. Mexican avocados have more oil and a higher density. They are also in cold storage longer. These reasons cause Mexican avocados to ripen slower than those coming from California. Avocados come from California spring through mid-fall. While Mexico exports avocados to the U.S. year-round, but with clear peaks - with the highest export/peak-season being roughly December into February, aligning with the Super Bowl.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb