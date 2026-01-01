Growing Home - Hass Avocado

The predominant avocado grown for market is a variety known as Hass avocado. In the late 1920s, Rudolph Hass, a a California postman, purchased an avocado seed from a nurseryman, and grew it with plans to graft another variety on it, but the grafts didn’t take. Mr. Hass was about to cut the tree down. Fortunately, Hass’s children talked him out of it as they preferred the taste of that tree’s fruit to Fuerte, the predominant commercial variety at the time. Hass named the tree after himself and the Hass avocado is now the standard variety.