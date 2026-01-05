© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home - Gardening and Brain Health

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM MST

What does Gardening have to do with brain health? Gardening can actually help keep your brain sharp as you age. A University of Edinburgh study found that older adults who gardened, had better thinking skills later in life. Gardening activities, like learning about plants, planning and maintaining a garden, engages memory and executive function. According to lead author Janie Corley, the more you garden, the lower your risk of cognitive decline, supporting the “use it or lose it” idea for brain health and aging.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb