Growing Home - Gardening and Brain Health

What does Gardening have to do with brain health? Gardening can actually help keep your brain sharp as you age. A University of Edinburgh study found that older adults who gardened, had better thinking skills later in life. Gardening activities, like learning about plants, planning and maintaining a garden, engages memory and executive function. According to lead author Janie Corley, the more you garden, the lower your risk of cognitive decline, supporting the “use it or lose it” idea for brain health and aging.