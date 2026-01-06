Growing Home - How Plants Survive in Winter

What do plant roots do in winter? Roots slow their metabolism, helping them tolerate frozen soil. Winter roots rely on stored reserves and benefit from mulch and snow blankets. Roots below the freezing level still take up moisture to keep tissues hydrated. Roots need oxygen in winter and find it in small air spaces in the soil. Winter roots maintain associations with soil fungi, and these fungi help roots with nutrient access in thawed soil pockets. Root cells also accumulate sugars that act like antifreeze, enabling cold tolerance.