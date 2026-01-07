Growing Home - Winter Snow and Plants

Winter snow is important. It is a blanket for plant roots. and releases moisture slowly. A foot of dry snow holds about an inch of water, while a foot of wet snow holds two to four inches. Snow reflects up to 80% of incoming sunlight, bouncing light into shaded areas. Snow creates a peaceful quiet as airy snow crystals absorb noise, creating that familiar winter hush. Snow slows soil evaporation, softens freeze–thaw swings, and releases moisture gently. In dry Colorado winters, snow on the ground means stronger roots come spring.