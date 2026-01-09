Growing Home - Bareroot Roses

Horticulturist have found that bareroot roses often grow stronger and faster than its potted cousin. If you are hoping to have new rose plants this spring, now through early April is a good time to order bareroot roses. Without soil and pots, growers can ship them dormant, and for much less expensive. Because the roots aren’t circling in a container, they establish faster in spring. You also get far more variety, including heirlooms roses rarely sold in nurseries. Specify that you want the roses shipped in March or early April when the ground can be worked.