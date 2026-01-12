Growing Home - Different Growing Climates on the Western Slope

A short drive on the Western Slope can mean a major climate shift. Delta is among the driest towns because of its overlapping rain shadows and only averages ten inches of moisture a year … more like a high desert than a mountain valley. Montrose is nearly as dry, though slight elevation changes can grab more snowfall. Paonia, tucked against the West Elk Mountains, is cooler and wetter, often receiving nearly 20 inches of moisture on average. You can find very different growing climates on the Western Slope shaped by elevation, terrain, and wind direction.