Growing Home - Greenhouse Films

Some greenhouse films don’t just let light in, they change the light. New Photoluminescent greenhouse films contain embedded quantum dots that convert unused ultraviolet and blue light into wavelengths plants can use for increased photosynthesis. This increases greenhouse yields up to 30% without any extra heat or electricity. Increased photosynthetic light is especially important during short winter days in greenhouse growing. UbiGro is the first manufacturer of Photoluminescent films, but expect more new high-tech greenhouse films in the future.