Growing Home

Growing Home - Types of Frost

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM MST

There are three main forms of frost. Hoarfrost is the most common on the Western Slope. Hoarfrost forms on calm, clear nights when water vapor turns into delicate ice crystals on plants, fences, and soil. Rime frost appears on windy ridges when supercooled fog freezes instantly, coating trees in white, feathery ice that points into the wind. Glaze ice is rarer here, forming during freezing rain, creating a glassy coating that’s beautiful but heavy and destructive. Each type of frost tells a story about temperature, moisture, and wind.

