Growing Home - Exciting House Plants

Are you bored with your houseplants. If you have a sunny window, consider giving them away and starting over with more exciting houseplants. Try the fragrant improved Meyer Lemon. Also, extremely fragrant is the white flowered Winter Jasmine. The Flowering Maple, also known as Abutilon, has colorful flowers that look like hanging lanterns. The Sensitive Plant entertains by folding up its leaves instantly after it gets touched. Also entertaining are carnivorous houseplants like the Venus Fly Trap or the Spoon Leaf SunDew Plant. Both consume insects.