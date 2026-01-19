© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home - Tillandsia

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM MST

Tillandsia, often called air plants, are unusual houseplants that simply hang on a wire without soil. Air Plants are related to pineapples, but they evolved a different strategy. Instead of roots for soil, Air Plants leaves absorb water and nutrients directly from the air. They evolved in Central and South America, clinging to trees, rocks, and cliffs where soil was scarce. Roots became anchors, not feeders. This lets Air Plants thrive indoors with bright light, and occasional misting. Some plants survive by rewriting the rules of how they live.

