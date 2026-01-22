Growing Home - Altee Burpee and Marigolds

In 1920 the famous seedsman Altee Burpee decided America needed a flower that could be grown everywhere. He settled on a tall golden Marigold. Many gardeners objected to Marigold’s strong odor and lack of diversity. Burpee tested hundreds of Marigolds looking for less odor. A missionary in China sent Burpee unscented marigolds, but they were scrawny. Burpee hybridized that plant with African marigolds and finally came up with a beautiful less odiferous Marigold. Burpee’s breeding also developed many new Marigold flower shapes and colors.